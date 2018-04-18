The Resident

story & photos

by Alexis Ann

It was my first time attending Mohegan Sun’s Whiskey Union on Friday, April 6th. The invitation read, “Indulge your senses and sample an impressive selection of whiskey, scotch, bourbon and rye, as well as some craft cocktails in the Uncas Ballroom.”

What the heck, I thought. It was a fun way to spend a Friday night. So, I accepted this Whiskey invitation and it was so much fun learning about these different nectars. It’s amazing how many whiskeys exist. The reps from the various distilleries are experts on the makings of their libations. Every whiskey shares a story and West Cork is no exception—its claim to fame is that it’s 100% Irish, says Michael Allen, third generation family member. “Even the barley is grown in Ireland.” And so the story goes, “A food scientist and two deep sea fishermen, all childhood friends from County Cork; John O’Connell, Denis McCarthy and Ger McCarthy founded West Cork Distillers in 2003. Led by a collaborative team of Master Blenders with nearly 100 years of combined experience, West Cork is a recognized leader in innovation, distilling and bottling the finest craft Irish Whiskey to come out of Ireland.”

Growing up in the cultural homeland of Irish whiskey production, the men shared a passion for preserving the tradition of crafting Irish Whiskey. With a careful eye for quality and detail, it is the Irish distillery to exclusively malt its own barley and use fresh local spring water. It is also one of the few distillers in Ireland to boast Irish ownership.

The 10 Year Single Malt is a non-chill filtered whiskey matured in first-fill, flame charred bourbon barrels for ten years, resulting in an exquisite aroma, rich taste and long, silky finish.

Blended Bourbon Cask is a delicate blend of grain and malt whiskey matured in bourbon casks, delivering a smooth and approachable whiskey with a soft vanilla finish.

Iron Smoke Distillery, proudly artisan and farm distilled in New York State boasts a 95.5 rating for its Iron Smoke Bourbon Whiskey and so you know, that’s 2.5 points above Jim Beam Black, Double Barrel aged 8 years.

It was a fun Friday evening enjoyed by all — spirits were high!