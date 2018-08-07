Verizon Wireless Gives Back to the Community

story & photo

by Kevin Bogle

The Groton Wireless Zone store started the “Back to School Season” by giving away free backpacks with school supplies at their Route 12 Store on Sunday, July 22.

The enjoyable event included a live 106.5 WBMW radio broadcast, Groton Fire, Police and Ambulance demonstrations and meals provided by Moe’s Restaurants.

“Our goal is to make sure all students have the opportunity to receive a free backpack with school supplies during a time when more and more costs continue to rise.” Dan Peterson, Manager, Groton Wireless Zone, also said his store planned to give away 460 backpacks and the six additional regional stores plan to giveaway 460 backpacks.

Joseph and Levi Brown, two brothers who attend school in Groton said, “We cannot wait to use these backpacks.”

Verizon developed this giveaway within their “Culture of Good” company program.

Members of the Groton Police, Fire and Ambulance departments displayed their vehicles and provided the children with the opportunity go on or into them.

“We want to educate children on this equipment during a calm period rather than during an emergency situation. This will ultimately allow them to remain calm when we arrive in these vehicles during an emergency,” said Groton firefighter Keith Groves.

Children also received free firefighter hats, candy and beverages.

Hats off to everyone who donated their time and giveaway items during this fun community event.