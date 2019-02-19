USS North Dakota (SSN 784) Returns From Deployment

The Virginia-class, nuclear-powered, fast-attack submarine, USS North Dakota (SSN 784), returned to its homeport at Naval Submarine Base, New London, marking the successful completion of its deployment on Thursday, January 31, at 2:00 pm.

Under the command of Cmdr. Mark Robinson, North Dakota is returning from the European Command Areas of Responsibility where they executed the Chief of Naval Operation’s Maritime Strategy in supporting national security interests and Maritime Security Operations.

Fast-attack submarines like North Dakota are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. The submarine is designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare; anti-ship warfare; strike warfare; special operations; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; irregular warfare; and mine warfare– from open ocean anti-submarine warfare to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, to projecting power ashore with Special Operation Forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.

Commissioned on October 25, 2014, North Dakota is the 11th Virginia-class fast attack submarine and the 2nd U.S. Navy vessel to carry the name North Dakota. It is 377 feet long with a beam of 34 feet. Virginia-class fast attack submarines have a crew of approximately 132 made up of 15 officers and 117 enlisted Sailors.

photos by Seth Bendfeldt