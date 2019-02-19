United Theatre: Uniting Community Through The Arts

story & photo by Alexis Ann

When you hear talk of Westerly’s United Theatre, 5 Canal Street, it often sparks romantic reminiscing like holding hands in the dark with a school crush or even a first smooch in that wonderful balcony high above, set back from the lower main seating area. First opened as a vaudeville theatre, the United saw its share of big name performers. From world-renowned opera stars to well-known vaudeville troupes to being the go-to theatre for silent was the first theatre in the region to showcase the “talkies” in 1929. When the hit Star Wars was released in 1977, it was held-over at the United for an entire year!

Generations of families experienced vaudeville shows and watched movies at the United. Unfortunately, in 1986, the theatre faded into disuse. The Westerly Land Trust purchased the theatre in 2006 as part of their Urban Program. The purpose of the program is to focus resources on the redevelopment and enhancement of commercial properties in the downtown, particularly those in areas of historic significance to the town.

At a recent Business Expo hosted by Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, inside the historic theatre, the once go-to destination for area film lovers from 1926 through 1986, local businesses and entrepreneurs displayed their products and chatted it up with around 150 very enthusiastic and generous attendees. People were in high spirits.

It seemed this United Theatre, as in the past, created a real sense of comradery—a magical wave of community spirit–we’re in this together, let’s join in and help get this restoration project done!

Chuck Royce, Westerly’s champion businessman and philanthropist, with Maureen Fitzgerald, a volunteer serving as chair of the theatre’s Board of Directors, unveiled the Leadership Phase of fundraising with pledges in increments of $100K and up reaching $9.7M with the total goal being $12M. At this Community Phase kick-off fundraiser pledges started from $100 up to $99,000 and can be paid over the next five year period.

Chuck Royce expressed his appreciation for the support from the community and was thrilled to see the evening’s attendance. Both Maureen and Chuck offered sincere thanks as Lisa Konicki, Chamber Director, announced a $10,000 donation by the Ocean Community Chamber Foundation. RI State Senator Dennis Algiere, also a board member, joined in praising both the renovation plans andadmiration for the local support. David Beauchesne, Executive Director, RI Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School, announced that the partnership with Project United is a “win-win.”

A presentation by architect Lewis Jacobsen, “Our mission is to unite the community through the arts. Our vision is to unite the community as a hub for arts in the region and home for local, national and international artists to showcase their work. We believe in blurring the lines between artist and audience by immersing the community in the appreciation and contextualization of art in its many forms, including film, music, theatre, opera, dance, visual arts, lectures and more.”

“Today, the building and adjoining space are about to undergo extensive renovations designed to transform the property into a multi-use arts complex and world-class education center. By creating a hub of activity and entertainment on a year-round basis, The United will serve as a magnet to draw tourism and consumers into the downtown and Westerly region.”

The real sense of community began as businesses in attendance stepped up to the microphone pledging a total of $85,000—now, that’s truly an example of uniting community through the arts and as Chuck Royce commented to the Resident Good News, “I LOVE THIS COMMUNITY!”