The Resident

Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman Kevin “Red Eagle” Brown welcomed delegates from American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes to Mohegan Sun June 12 as the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) 2017 Mid Year Conference & Marketplace convened.

The four-day conference included an address by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, his first to a national gathering of tribal nations.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy also addressed the gathering of about 850. He acknowledged that state and federal governments must make amends to Native Peoples. “As Sovereign nations we must keep working together,” he said.

As host to the Conference, Kevin set the tone by speaking of Tribal Recognition and sovereignty.

“Like all the Mohegan people, I am a proud 13th generation descendant of Uncas,” Kevin began. “We have a nearly 400-year-long history of sustaining our culture in the face of European settlement and nearly four centuries of policy intent on eliminating that very culture.”

“As we assemble today, we hail from many different tribes, from many different regions, with many different stories about how we arrived here today as 21st Century Native Americans. But we share common bonds. We’ve all fought for recognition and sovereignty. We fought – not as some might suggest, for land – but rather for our people … because as we all know none of us have ever or will ever, own the land.”

“I challenge all of us here today and here this week: what are we going to do to help ensure that 13 more generations to come have equality? What are we going to do to ensure our tribal youth who are represented here this week become the leaders of the next generation? And what are we going to do to protect?”

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told the gathered tribes: “Sovereignty has to mean something. It has to be more than a name, it has to be that tribes decide for themselves what is right. Not only should the Department (of the Interior) meet our treaty obligations but exceed our treaty obligations. I’m honored to be your champion.”

“My pledge is to work with you as an equal partner and be your advocate to fix a system that is broken,” said Secretary Ryan. “We live in a great nation, and we should not accept failure as a standard.”