The Resident

by Tom Meade

Tomaquag Museum, observing its 60th anniversary, scheduled its annual Strawberry Thanksgiving for Saturday, June 23 from 10 am to 2 pm.

The event is one of 13 Thanksgivings celebrated annually by many indigenous people in the Northeast, says Lorén Spears (Narragansett/Niantic), the museum’s executive director.

In the Narragansett language, the strawberry is called “heart berry,” says Lorén. At each year’s celebration, acclaimed Narragansett storyteller Paulla Dove Jennings reminds everyone that the first strawberries grew from a little girl’s tears. Heart berries have come to symbolize friendship.

The celebration is scheduled to open at 10 am, but it begins officially around 10:30, when Narragansett elder Dawn Dove offers a blessing and smudging ceremony. Paulla Dove Jennings will follow with her native tales.

The celebration includes strawberry-themed foods (including an amazing strawberry flavored salad dressing) to benefit the Narragansett Indian Tribe Youth Ambassadors.

The celebration also includes traditional Native music, dance, games, native vendors, and tours of the museum.

New to this year’s celebration will be a living exhibition of Native dress, accompanied by various dances that typically go with each style of dress, Lorén says.

Also new this year, Native artists will demonstrate how they execute their work. Other Native artists and crafts people will offer their work for sale.

Tomaquag Museum was founded in 1958 when Mary E. Glasko, better known as Princess Red Wing, (Narragansett/Pokanoket-Wampanoag) applied her cultural knowledge to her devotion for education. She created Rhode Island’s first and only indigenous museum. She and her friend and colleague, anthropologist Eva Butler opened the Tomaquag Museum in Eva’s home in Tomaquag Valley, a hamlet in Ashaway, R.I.

After the passing of Eva Butler in 1969, the museum moved to Exeter, adjacent to the then renowned Dovecrest Restaurant, serving Indigenous cuisine and owned by Ferris and Eleanor Dove of the Narragansett Tribe.

Since then, the museum and its programs have expanded to gain national prominence.

Throughout the year, Tomaquag offers classes and activities for adults and children, and its collection is used by historians and researchers from the entire east coast.

Strawberry Thanksgiving is open to everyone with an admittance to the museum; it costs $6 for an adult, $5 for students and elders and college students, and $3 for children. Kids five and younger are free.

Tomaquag is a Blue Star Museum. Show your military ID for free admittance. The Museum’s address is 390A Summit Road, Exeter, RI. More information is available online at tomaquagmuseum.org.