The Resident Good News Nov 28 ~ Dec 11

Holiday Cheer…

Inside this issue of The Resident, you will agree that our Good News Elves were as good as gold filling this issue with an exorbitant amount of holiday cheer with endless possibilities for you to catch the spirit of this Christmas Season.

Let’s begin our holiday with a fresh cut tree fromone of our featured outlets on page 7. Holdridge Home& Garden in Ledyard is offering Connecticut grown Spruce and Fir Trees and when you purchase a tree, you’ll get a $10 coupon to use on anything in the store. Next, Maple Lane Farms in Preston, “Is a pick above the rest,” says owner Allyn Brown. Also, he promises, “to haul and wrap your tree for free.” Walk the farm and select the tree that catches your eye. You can’t get any fresher! Also, featured on 7, is Hartikka Tree Farms in Voluntown, offering Fraser Fir plus eight other varieties on 160 acres of pristine farmland. Get the pick-of-the-crop and bring the kids for horsedrawn wagon rides also refreshments and wood- red pizza on weekends.

So, now that your Christmas Tree plans are made and you’ve also read the instructions on how to care for your tree on 7, nd out when Christmas is coming to your town also on page 7.

How about this . . . the “Gift To Last A Lifetime” on page 12. There’s no better way to tell a child how special they are than by giving them a CHET Gift of College gift card. “By purchasing a CHET Gift of College gift card, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends can make a long-term impact on a child’s life,” informs State Treasurer Denise Nappier, Trustee of the Connecticut Higher Education Trust (CHET), Connecticut’s 529 college savings plan.

Thanks for reading the Resident Good News! Please remember to patronize our advertisers for they’re making the good news happen!

~ Alexis Ann,

editor & publisher, the Resident Good News