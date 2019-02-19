The Resident Good News March 6 – March 20

Happy 27th Birthday Foxwoods

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation’s leader Richard “Skip” Hayward’s vision of economic independence for his people came to fruition in 1986, when the Tribe opened a highly successful Bingo Hall. Revenues generated enabled the Tribe to purchase more land, and by 1991, their property had grown to 1775 acres.

As Skip contemplated the next big move, he considered that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988 federally recognized a Tribe’s right to operate games of chance if that form of gaming was already permitted in the state. Connecticut law stated that non-profit organizations could hold “Las Vegas nights,” which include games of chance. And thus, the concept for Foxwoods was born. The rest, as they say, is history.

Foxwoods Resort and Casino opened its doors in 1992 to unimaginably large crowds, providing jobs to thousands of people over the ensuing years. Although its fortunes have flowed and ebbed with the ups and downs of the economy, Foxwoods has continued to be a successful operation and the Mashantucket Pequots are now proudly celebrating its 27th anniversary. Skip served as Tribal Council Chairman until 1998. Although he is no longer involved in Tribal activities, all who have played – and continue to play – a role at Foxwoods – owe him a debt of gratitude for being “the man with the plan.”

