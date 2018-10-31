The Christening of the Submarine Vermont (SSN 792)

Saturday, October 20, 2018

Vermont is the 19th submarine of the Virginia Class. Along with the other ships of the class, it represents a revolution in submarine design, construction and mission capability. This versatile and powerful vessel will maximize the contribution the U.S. Submarine Force makes to national security.

Vermont and the Virginia Class are among the most effective platforms in the U.S. Navy portfolio. Unobtrusive, non-provocative and connected with land, air, sea and space-based assets, these submarines are equipped to wage multi-dimensional warfare around the globe.

The central characteristic of the class is the modularity derived from the design / build approach, which supports efficient construction and mission capability. This provides the U.S. Navy with a submarine class that advances the state-of-the-art with each succeeding ship. Vermont’s adaptability makes it highly responsive to changing mission requirements.

Electric Boat, its construction partner Newport News Shipbuilding, and the U.S. Navy continue collaborating to reduce the cost of future ships while introducing new capabilities to ensure the ongoing relevance of Vermont and the Virginia Class. Our goal remains unchanged — to produce the most sophisticated undersea warships in the world for the U.S. Navy.

Vermont will provide the submarine force with the capabilities required to dominate the open ocean and the littorals. In addition to anti-submarine, anti-surface ship and counter-mine warfare, Vermont will support surveillance, Special Operations and covert strike missions. Looking ahead, Electric Boat will continue to develop and refine innovative processes to reduce the cost of future ships while introducing new capabilities that will ensure the relevance of Vermont and the Virginia Class well into the future.

Vermont is commanded by Cmdr. Henry M. Roenke IV, a 1998 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. Vermont’s executive officer is Lt. Cmdr. David R. Beam, a 2004 graduate of Drexel University. The chief of the boat (senior enlisted man) is Master Chief James Brownson, who joined the Navy in 1994. Their biographical sketches appear elsewhere in this kit.