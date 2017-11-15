The Resident

story & photo

by Alexis Ann

This past October, as part of Subaru Loves Pets Month, Valenti Subaru, Westerly, Rhode Island, donated pet supplies including 200 stuffed toys and bandanas to Stand Up For Animals (SUFA), Westerly. Lina O’Leary, President, SUFA, was on hand to accept the generous donations as were Art Smith, Animal Control Officer, Larry Hirsch, SUFA board member and others from the SUFA team.

Lina announced, “Relay for Life collected supplies for animals including collars, blankets, tick repellent and of course, these stuffed toys and bandanas from Valenti Subaru.” She continued, “Our community is very animal-friendly and generous.”

Bruce Morrow, General Manager, Valenti Subaru, announced when presenting the gifts, “We are a family within a family the Valenti Family of Dealerships and are honored to offer a leg-up to our furry, four-legged friends here at SUFA.”

Subaru is proud to be a long-standing partner of ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) the leading animal welfare organization in North America, to help bring pets and people together. According to Bruce, “Subaru has donated nearly $20 million to ASPCA and helped support over 1200 adoption events, helping more than 40,000 animals nationwide.”

It was an especially bright, sunny Saturday for all our furry friends at the SUFA shelter! Hats off to Valenti Subaru!