Rave Reviews Are In For Foxwoods’ New Caputo Trattoria

story & photos

by Alexis Ann

If you are looking for a touch of Italy, Caputo Trattoria at Foxwoods Resort Casino will surely satisfy your palate. Located on the Restaurant Level of the Grand Pequot Tower, Caputo offers wide ranging selections which might remind one of Milan and Lake Como to the North, Tuscany and Rome, as well as the Amalfi Coast. And while the choices are modest in number, it is evident that a more intense focus is given to the ingredients and preparation, guaranteeing that one can surely find at least one choice from any course which will moisten the palate.

Luckily for my five lady friends and me, we did not have to make those decisions when we were guests at Caputo on a recent night. Linda Blais, Karen Roman, Kathy Zezulka, Peg Russell, Barb Dean and I had the great pleasure of being hosted by Executive Chef Gary Lamothe and Chef James Turck, as all of the pressure was removed while these gentlemen made all the decisions for us. We had no idea what was about to happen but OMGs were heard from beginning to end.

For starters, we had the Trattoria Salad ($12) and the Caesar salad ($14.) Nothing special there, you say? Peg would beg to argue. How about cherry tomatoes with skin removed on the House specialty? Or individual Baby Romaine leaves dressed on the Caesar? Maybe the Beef Carpaccio ($16) with pickled shallots and capers that Linda raved about, perhaps. Or….wait… Meatballs in Sunday Gravy ($12.) (Shhhh, Kathy said it is better than Nonna’s?) Have we got your interest? Then let me tell you about the Signature Caputo Pie ($49.) The base is Chicken Parm!! Created by Gary and Jim especially for the Trattoria, freshly ground chicken is shaped into a large pizza-sized pie and frozen (hold on!). When ordered, it is removed from the freezer, floured, breaded and deep-fried. When done, the pie is topped with freshly grated Parmesan and Mozzarella, Marinara and then…..wait for it….hot honey!! We lost Karen for a bit here but she alighted from Cloud 9 after a few minutes. And don’t worry that you will have to worry that every one else at your table will be wanting to taste some of yours. They will, but this serves two to eight people!

OK, so you want some (all homemade) Pasta? Check. Our outstanding servers Kerri Marshall and Alex Phillips smiled extra around this time as they knew what was coming and awaited our reactions. Karen tried the Baked Manicotti ($18/26) and started to do that floating thing again, but we held her down. Kathy tried the Three Cheese Tortellini ($19/29) remarking how light the generous portion was. But if we were not beaming yet, here came the Tableside Cacio E Pepe ($19/29.) Trust me, this was no relation to Wile E Coyote. Fresh spaghetti is prepared in a pan, then freshly seasoned — the Cacio E Pepe. Now hold on for this: A gazillion dollar wheel of Parmesan appears and unbelievably, its center has been rounded out. But of course, that is where the pasta now goes! Spun and twirled while the spaghetti grabs on to the perfect amount of cheese. Barb was the most honored oned for this dish. When is the next flight for Rome leaving?

Both the Chicken Milanese ($28) and Veal Piccata ($32) were outstanding, but Linda raved about the Whole-Roasted Branzino (Chilean Sea Bass $32.) Prepared tableside, it was flaky and moist. Served on a bed of Tuscan couscous and topped with a fricassee of summer vegetables would have been enough, but the Salsa Verde was the perfect complement.

It must be added that we were treated to delicious glasses of wines which paired well with each dish. Caputo also offers some Italian beers and others which you are not likely to find at your local tavern.

And lastly, while we all loved the Tiramisu and Chocolate Chip Cannolis for Dessert, you will not believe the Tiramisu Cotton Candy which is a compliment of the staff. Oh yes, and the homemade Limoncello was a wonderful drink.

And if you want to get a jump-start on “Spaghetti Wednesday”, try to visit Caputo on Trattoria Tuesday. For just $32 per person, one can enjoy a prix fixe menu starting with The Trattoria Salad, the Meatballs and Sausage in Sunday Gravy along with a Bread Basket. For an entree, one choice is made from a selection of three different Pasta dishes — Baked Manicotti, Rigatoni Bolognese and Ricotta Ravioli or Chicken Milanese, Seafood Fra Diavolo. And then save room for a choice of the Tiramisu or Chocolate Chip Cannolis. Icing on the cake so to speak.

Caputo Trattoria is open for Lunch from Noon -4 pm on Monday through Friday. Dinner is served from 4 pm-10 pm on Monday-Thursday, until 11 pm on Friday, from Noon – 11 on Saturday and from Noon – 10 on Sunday. For reservations, one can call 860.312.2788.