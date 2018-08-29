Opioid Action Team to Host an Overdose Awareness and Prevention Event

The Opioid Action Team of the Health Improvement Collaborative of Southeastern Connecticut will host an Overdose Awareness and Prevention Event on Friday, August 31st from 10-2. The event, titled “A Time to Remember…a Time to Act,” will be held in Williams Park in New London and will commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day.

In addition to public remembrance of community members lost to overdose, the event will feature distribution of free overdose reversal kits, safe disposal of unused medications, and information from services providers.

Jennifer Muggeo, supervisor for special projects from Ledge Light Health District, noted the broad collaboration behind the event. “We are grateful for the contributions of numerous community partners. The Medicine Shoppe will be on hand to prescribe and dispense naloxone kits and, thanks to the generous support of the Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut, we are able to assure that everyone who comes to the event can receive a naloxone kit at no out-of-pocket expense. The NL CARES Recovery Navigators and twenty treatment providers and community organizations will participate to share information and support. This is a true community effort.”

Carol Jones, director of medical case management for Alliance for Living – a co-sponsor of the event, agreed. “This is a meaningful way to honor lives lost from overdose as well as to educate our community on how to prevent more deaths from occurring.”

“I’m proud to say New London is a leader in addressing this public health crisis. The Opioid Action Team, through collaboration, coordination and communication, is truly making a difference,” said New London Mayor Michael Passero.

Organizations scheduled to participate include:

A-CURE,

Alliance for Living,

Beacon Health Options,

Catholic Charities,

City of New London,

Community Speaks Out,

Connecticut Addiction Medicine,

Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery,

Hartford Dispensary,

Lawrence and Memorial Hospital,

Narcotics Anonymous,

Natchaug Hospital,

New London Community and Campus Coalition,

Reliance Health,

Safe Futures,

Sound Community Services,

Stonington Institute,

The Connection

The Medicine Shoppe, and

United Community and Family Services.

For more information, contact Jennifer Muggeo at 860.912.1429 or jmuggeo@llhd.org.