The Resident

Old Fashioned Chicken Pie Supper

Saturday, Oct. 11, 5-7 PM

Grace Episcopal Church

8 Chapel Hill Rd.

Yantic, Conn. 06389

Welcome Fall with a mouth watering chicken pie supper in picturesque Yantic, Connecticut.

Grace Episcopal Church in Yantic welcomes all to its famous Fall chicken pie supper on Saturday, October 11, from 5 to 7 PM. Our homemade chicken pie feasts have been a regional favorite for longer than anyone can remember. What better way to enjoy the splendor of autumn then with a traditional dinner in our festive hall.

Celebrate the harvest with tasty chicken pie served up with golden mashed potatoes and gravy, crisp, fresh vegetables, cranberry sauce and a dinner roll. Then, select from homemade pies and cakes and your choice of coffee, tea, soft drink or juice. All this for a donation of just $10, $8 for seniors, and $5 for children ages 5 to 12.

Free valet parking is always available, and our church is handicap accessible. If you don’t have time to dine in our fellowship hall, take-out orders are welcome.

Founded in 1851, Grace Episcopal Church is part of the Episcopal Diocese of Connecticut. The church is located off West Town Street across from Lazizah Bake Shop. Worship services and Christian education take place every Sunday morning at 9-30, and free child care is available. We are a welcoming and safe community for all ages.

To learn more visit www.gracechurchyantic.org

Or call, 860-887-2082.