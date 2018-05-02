Officer Bobby Harris Trains First Responders To Help Kids

story & photos

by Anna Trusky

Kids with autism and other special needs don’t respond the same way other people do. They might become more agitated and anxious in stressful situations, for example. It takes a lot of patience and empathy to help them in the event of an emergency—and that’s one of the key points City of Groton Police Officer Bobby Harris will soon help to teach first responders in Southeastern Connecticut. Officer Bobby, a U.S. Navy Veteran, is the first trainer certified in Connecticut by the Autism and Law Enforcement Education Coalition (ALEC).

ALEC, which began in 2003 in neighboring Massachusetts as a collaborative effort of The Arc of South Norfolk Family Autism Center and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, provides training that helps foster a deeper understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) among public safety and law enforcement personnel.

“Families were concerned about how first responders coming to their home would deal with their special-needs kids. They met with first responders and came up with a program, which has now spilled over into Connecticut,” Bobby explained.

Bobby received his ALEC certification at the end of March and received a commendation from the Groton City Police Department for his achievement. He will soon be offering training to local fire departments and emergency medical services personnel. “Eventually, we plan to spread the program across the state and bring the training into the police academies,” he said.

In order to be certified, a person must be the parent of a special-needs child. Bobby has a 19-year-old son with autism. “He’s my best friend,” said Bobby, a single dad of four. “My wife passed away of cancer seven years ago. We used to tag-team in caring for our son. We were big advocates and talked about the importance of me giving him all the opportunities in life for kids with autism after she died. I enrolled him in schools for kids with special needs and did many programs with him.”

When you have a child with autism, you can feel like you’re all alone on an island, Bobby pointed out. “It’s great for families to have support from emergency responders who understand their needs. You need to have patience and be able to recognize different signs. Kids with autism may not make eye contact or respond verbally because their process is a delay and it can take them seconds to minutes to respond. They may look away. They value their personal space. You need to talk to them and tell them what’s going on—you can’t just grab them.”

The City of Groton Police Department is working on compiling a database to identify all the special-needs families within the city of Groton. “That will help us better respond to their needs when we respond to a call,” Bobby said. “It’s important for us to remember that special-needs kids are people, too. They may be different but they have feelings, and just want to be treated like people.”