Newest Virginia-Class USS Colorado Commissioned

by Jack Lakowsky; photos by Seth Bendfeldt

The United States Navy commissioned its newest Virginia-Class submarine, USS Colorado (SSN 778) on March 17. It will be the 15th Virginia-Class attack submarine to join the fleet.

Described as the most modern and sophisticated attack submarine in the world, the Colorado can operate in multiple combat theaters and situations. The sub is equipped with multiple innovative features including Special Forces support and a new kind of non-penetrating periscope-rather than a traditional scope, it was replaced by infrared digital cameras, operated by a video game controller. This change was made to accommodate for the newest generation of submariners, according to Lt. Commander Steve Col. These innovations were made despite the cost-saving mindset behind the vessel’s construction. According to a news release, 20-percent of the ship was redesigned to reduce costs.

The ship was also built to accommodate women, according to Steve, who explained that integration of women will be a goal of future submarine construction. Excellent quality food was a goal in the Colorado’s construction as well, as this adds to the morale of the crew, who can spend as much as nine months underwater.

Steve explained how the submarine force will only expand in the future because land and air based military technology is vulnerable to tracking.

“The demand [for subs] comes from their stealth,” Steve said.

However, neither budget restrictions nor new technology presented the biggest obstacle. Steve said training new crew members on schedule for the Colorado’s first voyage, which entails operating at sea without support, presents the biggest challenge.

A guided tour of the Colorado reveals the strength of character required for the job. The halls are barely the width of an arm’s length. The quarters are six-to-a-room. If uncleaned lint traps are not attended to, life-threatening fires can ignite. Finally, complete isolation from your family in an environment that is as hostile to human life as deep space. Only an iron will, and love of duty could carry one through these tolls.