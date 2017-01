October 29th at the U.S Navel Submarine Base New London in Groton CT.

With Ruffles and flourishes, cannon salutes, and a call by first Lady Michelle Obama to “man our ship and maker her dive. The traditional commissioning ceremony was held Oct. 29, 2016.

Michelle Obama sponsor of the USS Illinois, (SSN- 786) helped with the Commissioning.. “Bought the ship to life”. (photos by Seth Bendfeldt)