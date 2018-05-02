Michael Rauh: A Grassroots Bank President

Michael Rauh, President & CEO, Chelsea Groton Bank, talks community banking with Alexis Ann, editor & publisher, the Resident Good News.

Alexis: If you could change one banking regulation, what would it be?

Michael: The Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) which says banks have to examine every transaction that customers do both in cash and checks and electronic means and understand whether that transaction makes sense in what we know about that customer. And also to track cash that the customer is either depositing or withdrawing and whether that amount of cash makes sense in what the customer does. So, it is literally making the bank “Big Brother”. The bank is required to report to the government any suspicious activities and there are certain transactions which the bank must report whether suspicious or not like any cash deposited $10,000 and over or withdraw $10,000 in cash.

The Know Your Customer Law requires that we track all those transactions to the government. When we’re examined if they find something that is suspicious to them that isn’t reported, we are fined. So, we have a software system that tracks transactions that costs us a lot of money. Then, someone has to check those transactions and we have three fulltime people who do this.

This law was passed pre-9/11 to prevent terrorist support but over the years has been extended to include looking for tax evaders.

Hence, the government is putting the bank in the position of checking all customers’ business. This has nothing to do with the safety and soundness of the bank or protecting consumers’ rights.

Clearly, if I had the opportunity to change one thing it would be this as it’s costing the bank the wages of three fulltime people plus the software. Also, that $10,000 threshold is probably 40 years old and $10,000 today is not what it was back then.

There’s a large concentration of banking profits in a small number of banks. There are a lot of new companies that are not banks that are getting into the lending business like KABBAGE, an online business lender not subject to the same rules and regulations that a bank is subject to. There are insurance and pension funds that are getting into the lending business not subject to the same kind of rules and regulations that the banks are. They tend to do riskier loans and charge higher rates—higher than the banks are allowed to charge.

Alexis: Do you think that we’re going to have change in the regulations?

Michael: We should be accountable in the banking business and we should be able to keep the bad actors from committing bad acts but there’s a tipping point at which you try so hard to keep the bad guys from something that you really affect the good guys from what’s right for their customers. That’s the line that we have to figure out with Congress — what’s best for the banks?

Alexis: How’s the new branch in Center Groton doing? Has the traffic increased? Do the customers like it?

Michael: We’ve proven that this concept encourages more conversation and better conversations. The results are better relationships for us. The business seminars have been going really well. When we narrow the focus of the content to a specific audience we have more success.

Alexis: What do you like best about your job?

Michael: I love spending time with our customers and our employees. I learn so much for example, just recently, someone shared the difficulty they had applying on line for a home equity loan. The greatest benefits come from being out with people. I love to learn and being out talking with people, I am learning.

Alexis: What’s most challenging?

Michael: Tomorrow I’m getting on a plane and going to Washington DC to the American Banking Association to work with Congress—For me, I find this to be like getting a root canal☺