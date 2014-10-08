The Resident

Thank you for running our story on August 6. I would like to share all the “good news” and reviews that came to us as a result.

I recently graduated from the Hippocrates Health Institute 3-week Life Transformation program in West Palm Beach, Florida, and lost 50 pounds in preparation for spinal surgery due to 4th stage metastatic cancer. My intention was to share what I experienced and to inspire as many people as possible to personally discover the benefits of a living foods/vegan lifestyle.

One couple came after learning about the event at the Yale-New Haven Smilow Cancer Hospital. This wonderful lady from Darien approached me following the Mystic lecture, explaining she had been the next patient in line after me at Smilow, and I had just shown your article to the radiology staff. When they saw she was suffering from bone cancer too, they shared it with her. She and her husband are now in Florida experiencing the Hippocrates program just as I did!

Following Dr. Clement’s lecture, fifteen others also signed up for the Hippocrates program. Many traveled from as far as MA, NH and PA. One woman from NH who enrolled in the 3-week program said she came to the event because she had a dermatologist appointment in Mystic that day and read about it in your paper.

I met several neighbors I would not have met otherwise. One enrolled for the Life Transformation Experience and just came to our Stonington demonstration luncheon (below). She said that she was apprehensive about the diet change but once she participated in our workshop and tasted the food, she was totally looking forward to her stay in Florida.

Several other Hippocrates graduates purchased tickets and attended the event to provide their support. I’ve been invited to speak on topics from children’s nutrition to Future Societies. I’ve even been asked to submit my vegan pie recipe to a cookbook co-authored by a New Jersey woman who heard about the turnout. I was approached by an author to write a review to her book and was even asked to write my own book about this incredible experience. And Dr. Clement’s staff has already put us on his lecture circuit for next year!

Greg and I are so fortunate to be the instruments of inspiration for others. Our audience included many health practitioners ranging from audiologists, chiropractors, optometrists, naturopathic doctors, radiologists and RN’s, to medical physicians & surgeons. Reporters, photographers, friends and family gathered to hear that I am recovering from Stage 4 cancer using food as medicine.

The emails and calls of gratitude that Greg and I received told us we had accomplished our goal. Thanks to this overwhelming response, we have launched a “Mini Hippocrates Immersion” program for those looking for more hands-on knowledge of how and why to grow sprouts. Our guests enjoy a living-foods lunch/desert along with a 2-hr class on sprouting in Stonington. Reservations can be made by emailing jackiecampisi@me.com or calling 860 908-7432. (Limited seating).

An audio CD of the “Survive or Thrive” lecture is available for purchase for those who could not attend. Gracelyn Guyol will be interviewing us on her cable TV series, “Restoring Health Holistically,” The series will air on Channel 12 at 7pm on 10/15 and 10/22. We are so grateful for the donations and generosity expressed by all who made the event possible, including The Resident!

Thank you,

Jackie Campisi

OD

Stonington