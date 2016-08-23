The Resident

August 23, 2016 by Resident Production 1 Comment
Damon Pesce says
August 24, 2016 at 3:07 PM
Regarding the fish on your cover of your August 24th edition, I need to clarify, the fish is NOT a record breaker striped bass! My mother-in-law sent you that photo without clearing the story with me. My 12 year old son, Aidan, did catch that striped bass, which weighed 46 lbs. We weighed the fish in at Westlake Marina in Montauk. At the time, July 9th, it was the heaviest fish landed and weighed at Westlake Marina for the year. Aidan took top weight for all anglers and for kids, for that one specific marina. I’m sure that Aidan’s record has been broken 10 times over by now for the “all angler” class, but there is a chance he might still hold the top spot for children. I haven’t even checked to confirm. Regardless, this is not a record fish, just a big fish that Dad and apparently Grandma, was proud to see Aidan catch. .
