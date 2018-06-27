From the Chairman

“Felix Rappaport was an incredible man. As one of the most celebrated leaders in the gaming industry, Felix was a shining example of what a team-builder ought to be. He delighted in giving recognition and encouragement to everyone, and always pushed our Foxwoods Team Members out of their comfort zones to experience and handle more than they ever believed they could. Regardless of his position of executive authority, Felix viewed himself as just a regular, blue-collar guy. Every day, he lit up the resort with that booming voice, approachable personality, and a side-splitting sense of humor. He also encouraged everyone he encountered to live life to the fullest, because that’s exactly what he did. Most important for us as a Tribal Nation, Felix fully embraced us as Native people and was truly a member of our Tribal community.

The positive impact Felix Rappaport had on all of our lives, and the gaming industry at large, was simply unmatched. His legacy at Mashantucket and Foxwoods Resort Casino will continue to thrive for many years to come, and the countless, cherished memories of our dear friend will remain in our hearts, forever.”

– Rodney Butler, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman

From the Vice President Resort Operations

“Felix knew how to make everyone around him feel special and he always went out of his way to engage in personal conversations with team members. He knew everyone’s name and prided himself on showing interest in all he encountered. Felix truly cared about each and every team member, partner and friend of Foxwoods.”

– Jason Guyot, Senior VP Resort Operations & Development

Editor’s Note

Every now and then we come across a ROCK STAR!

Foxwoods, your loss has left us deeply saddened. Felix Rappaport, gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.

— Alexis Ann and the Resident Family