The Resident

by Karen Koerner

True to his word, Guy Fieri stopped in for a visit to his Guy Fieri’s Foxwoods Restaurant Kitchen and Bar June 1, to talk food, demonstrate how to unmold his famous “Trash Can Nachos,” and to visit with friends at Foxwoods Casino Restaurant.

First the food. As guests watched, Guy carefully finessed a mold from layers of nacho chips, cheese, onions, hot peppers and more, leaving a crispy, cheesy stack of nachos where every bite is delicious. He joked with Lena Sternburg, a nearby Food Instagrammer, that she had to eat it all. “I’ll be back in five minutes,” he said. “They’re really good!” Lena exclaimed.

Guy, famous for visiting down-to-earth eateries around the country in his popular show, “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” was diplomatic when asked to recommend restaurants. “It’s impossible,” he said, but then got serious. “Go and look,” he said, advising the group around him to experiment with all types of restaurants and foods.

Conversation soon turned to one of Guy’s favorite topics: the Best Buddies program, which is the world’s largest organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Guy Fieri’s Foxwoods Restaurant Kitchen and Bar employees Best Buddies to give these people with IDD a chance to be a productive part of society. For Guy, it’s a personal commitment.

“I had a cousin with an intellectual disability,” he explained. “I have first-hand understanding of how misunderstood people with intellectual disabilities are.” Guy supports the Best Buddies fundraising efforts and loves spreading the word about the charity. “When you work hand-in-hand with the Buddies you get to see their energy and sense their involvement,” he said.

Guy was in New England to participate in the Best Buddies Challenge weekend at Harvard Stadium in Massachusetts. During the June 2 kickoff of the event, Foxwoods presented a donation of $100,000 to the charity.

This is Guy’s first visit back to his restaurant since the ribbon cutting ceremony last fall. He took a quick tour with Felix Rappaport, President and CEO, Foxwoods Casino and Guy’s long-time friend, checking out the changes in the stylish eatery since he was last here.

Guy’s Foxwoods eatery features his famously big burgers, crab fondue, explosively-flavored entres, spectacular drinks and more. It’s everything you would expect from a visit to Flavortown.