The Resident

Date: October 25, 2016



GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR THE NEW ENGLAND CENTRAL RAILROAD INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADES.

Participants:

Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02),

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.),

and Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.)

will join Connecticut Department of Transportation

(ConnDOT) Commissioner James Redeker and the New England Central Railroad, a subsidiary of Darien-based Genesee &

Wyoming Inc., for a groundbreaking ceremony for infrastructure upgrades to the railroad.

This event will highlight the U.S. Department of Transportation TIGER grant awarded to upgrade rail infrastructure to

accommodate modern freight rail carloads up to 286,000 lbs.

The ceremony will feature a moving train breaking a banner to symbolically kick-off the effort.

Where: 75 Bridge St., Willimantic (behind the Windham Chamber of Commerce)

GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY