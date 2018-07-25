Groton Rotary Paul Harris Fellow Presentation

story & photos

by Alexis Ann

It was a perfect “10” evening inside and outside of the Shennecossett Yacht Club, Groton. The camaraderie was contagious among the Groton Rotarians. This was a special evening for the Paul Harris Fellow presentation.

Lori Polakoff and Christine Perna were selected to receive the Paul Harris Fellowship, because their sponsors RB Kent, Sr. and John Silsby recognize that their lives exemplify the humanitarian and educational objectives of the Rotary Foundation. The Groton Rotary thanked them for demonstrating a commitment to helping persons in need here and around the world.



William “Bo” Bohannan of Groton Rotary explains, “The Paul Harris Fellowship is named for the man who founded Rotary with three business associates in Chicago in 1905. The fellowship was established in his honor in 1957 to express appreciation for a contribution of $1000 to the humanitarian and educational programs of the Rotary Foundation. These programs include an array of projects that save and invigorate the lives of people around the world and enhance international friendship and understanding. Foundation programs provide educational opportunities, food, water, health care, immunizations, and shelter for millions of persons,”

“These activities are funded, implemented and managed by Rotarians and Rotary Clubs around the globe. Rotarians can designate a Paul Harris Fellow recognition to another person whose life demonstrates a shared purpose with the objectives and mission of the Rotary Foundation to build world understanding and peace.”

“The Foundation was created in 1917 by Rotary International’s sixth president, Arch C. Klumph, as an endowment fund for Rotary “to do good in the world.” It has grown from an initial contribution of $26.50 to one of the largest and most prestigious international fellowship programs in the world.”

“You are named a Paul Harris Fellow in appreciation of tangible and significance assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations between people of the world,” said District Governor Larry Gardner.