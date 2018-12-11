Groton Raingarden

On November 29, Maura Robie from the Eastern CT Conservation District along with 11 Grasso Tech students planted and mulched the site of Groton’s Raingarden at the Human Services Building.

A special thanks to the students, the ECCT, and the town’s Dept. of Public Works who back-hoed the entire site. This project was made possible by the Long Island Sound Futures Fund federal grant from the EPA and USFWS. In total, all raingardens installed throughout the region should prevent more than 8,500 gallons of stormwater runoff from entering the Long Island Sound.