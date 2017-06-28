The Resident

story & photos

by Alexis Ann

The Grand opening of the Connecticut Boxing Hall Of Fame’s new location in the Sky Casino at Mohegan Sun was celebrated June 26. An official ribbon-cutting starring leaders from both the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribal Nations participated in this jovial ceremony with John Laudati, President, CT Boxing Hall Of Fame (CBHOF), several board members and celebrity boxers including: Micky Ward, Marlon Starling, Gaspar Ortega, Dana Rosenblatt, Troy Wortham, Luigi Camputaro, Orlando Montalvo and Ray Oliveira. Up-and-coming professional Mykquan Williams also attended with his trainer, 2014 inductee Paul Cichon.

John Laudati welcomed all and thanked the Mohegan Sun for allowing boxing fans to be able to visit this beautiful facility whenever they are in the casino. “We at the CBHOF are extremely grateful to Mohegan Sun for hosting this great facility and for contributing generously to its construction.”

“We are very excited and anxious to have the ability to present the rich history of boxing in Connecticut while simultaneously honoring those who have contributed to that history.” President John gave special thanks to board members: Mohegan Sagamore Maynard Strickland, Mashantucket Pequot leader Kenny Reels, Don Trella, Mike Mazulli and Kim Barker for spearheading this magnanimous effort.

Mohegan Chairman Kevin Brown greeted the crowd and joked about increasing rental charge for the space in the casino. Kevin carried the gigantic pair of scissors to the center of the ribbon joining board members and boxers so anxious to snip the bright red ribbon.

The new CBHOF will be open to the public during Mohegan Sun Casino operating hours. In addition to the inductees’ plaques and videos of famous fights held in the Nutmeg State, the new location features rotating displays of historically significant boxin

g memorabilia. There will also be interactive displays for public use.