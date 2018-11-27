Foxwoods Resort Casino’s Veterans Day Parade and Powwow

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation’s (MPTN) Veterans Powwow was held Saturday, November 10 and the ninth annual Veterans Day Parade on Monday, November 12 at Foxwoods® Resort Casino, the largest resort casino in North America.

The powwow on November 10 took place at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center. The powwow drew roughly 1,000 attendees including veterans, active-duty service members and families. Admission and select food items were free to all veterans and active-duty military. All veterans in attendance were recognized and encouraged to participate in programs throughout the day.

The parade on November 12, recognized current members of our military and veterans. It began at the Grand Pequot concourse, con- tinue through parts of the Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods and along the retail concourse to Cedar Square and finish at the Celebration Zone on the Great Cedar retail concourse.

The parade featured local veterans, local veteran organizations, the MPTN police department, Tribal Council, Tribal Elders and Mashantucket Royalty, MPTN Honor Guard and Tribal Youth Dancers. Joey Carter, Retired US Army, acted as this year’s Grand Marshall.

Following the conclusion of the parade, the National Anthem was performed, followed by the MPTN ag song. Vanassa Sebastian hosted the parade festivities which also included remarks from Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler, and interim president, Foxwoods Resort Casino.