Foxwoods 6th Annual Stuff The Bus For Families

Foxwoods Resort Casino held its 6th annual seasonal giving campaign, “Stuff the Bus,” during which unwrapped toys, blankets, pajamas, jackets and diapers were collected in support of the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut and its “Tommy Toy” Fund program. This year’s annual campaign continues through December 9. During the campaign contributions are being accepted from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m. daily at the Foxwoods Bus Terminal as well as at select locations throughout Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods.

Donations Will Support Thousands In Need This Holiday Season. “Our annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign is an enormous success, and one of many charitable initiatives through which we mobilize our team members and loyal guests to help those in need,” says Rodney Butler, Interim President of Foxwoods Resort Casino. “To date, our ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign has generated over 50,000 donated toys and much needed staples to support thousands of local families each holiday season.”

The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and its enterprises continue to embrace ongoing commitment to giving back to the community through dozens of initiatives including providing more than two million meals to local individuals and families in Southeastern, CT. These annual programs continue as part of a long standing partnership between the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut and the Gemma E. Moran United Way/Labor Food Center, located in New London, along with the employees, guests and friends of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods Resort Casino.