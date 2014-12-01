The Resident

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 26, 2014 /PRNewswire/ — French DJ and producer DJ Snake, AKA William Grigahcine, will release single, “You Know You Like It,” with UK Garage duo AlunaGeorge, on December 8th via Island Records UK/Interscope Records. The track will be available across all digital and streaming platforms. A video for the song will be released in December.

Fans can now visit http://www.djsnake.fr/youknowyoulikeit/ and take a “selfie” using their web camera, in essence recreating the “You Know You Like It” cover art with their own likeness. Users will be given the option to submit the photo and share it to Facebook and Twitter.

In addition, fans can now snap a selfie at bus stops featuring the “You Know You Like It” poster, which has a mirror in the center, in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Miami and share it to Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #YouKnowYouLikeIt.

For “You Know You Like It,” DJ Snake teamed up with London’s AlunaGeorge, which is singer Aluna Francis and producer George Reid. Since being posted on DJ Snake’s SoundCloud, “You Know You Like It” has received over six million plays.

The Grammy-nominated producer and artist’s previous single “Turn Down for What,” with Lil Jon, climbed to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs and Rhythmic charts and No. 4 on the Hot 100, and has sold more than five million copies in the U.S. alone. The music video for “Turn Down For What,” which won an MTV VMA for “Best Direction,” has racked up more than 141 million views on VEVO.

