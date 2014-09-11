The Resident

Los Angeles-based alternative rock band The Eeries have announced that they will hit the road for a fall tour with former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way on October 12th. The Eeries are currently on the road with New York’s The Last Internationale for a string of U.S. shows through October 11th. In addition, the band will perform its own headline show at Hollywood’s fabled Troubadour on September 24th, which is already sold out.

Fronted by vocalist-guitarist and songwriter Isaiah Silva, The Eeries have been building quite a buzz with their song “Cool Kid” — a bracingly urgent blend of swirling dream-pop and punk-inspired alt-rock with a willful outsider vibe that neatly captures the current cultural zeitgeist when it’s suddenly cool to be uncool.… Influential Alternative Rock Station KROQ’s afternoon DJ Ted Stryker played the song on his daily 4:20 New Music Feature. The response from that initial spin landed “Cool Kid” on Night Jock Nicole Alvarez’s listener-voted “Furious 5 at 9” later that evening (Where it has been a regular ever since). Just a few days later “Cool Kid” found itself a spot on the official KROQ Playlist (Almost unheard of for an unsigned band). With its willful outsider vibe, “Cool Kid” is an anti-elitist, anti-hipster battle cry. That’s how A.D. Disc Jockey at Rock 105.3 in San Diego, described it on Twitter after they became the first station to start playing the song in June. The Eeries signed to Interscope Records, which officially released “Cool Kid” (b/w “Love You To Pieces”) which is available now. The band’s full-length debut album is scheduled for early next year.

Silva formed The Eeries nearly two years ago with guitarist Brandon Sweeney, drummer Nadir Maraschin, and bassist Eliot Lorango — each one of them seasoned musicians. “We’ve all had our own bands and worked our asses off touring and sleeping on hardwood floors for 120 days out of the year in a shitty van, in snowy weather, with a trailer driving from Colorado to North Dakota for 15 hours, drinking NoDoz,” says Silva. “We’ve all done session work for other bands. We’ve all been hired guns. Each one of us has done it all. That’s how I knew these were the right guys. They have all cut their teeth. We’ve all lived it.”

More news about The Eeries will be revealed soon. In the meantime, please visit: www.theeeries.com

The Eeries on tour with The Last Internationale:

09/12 San Francisco, CA DNA Lounge

09/13 Sacramento, CA Monster Energy Aftershock Festival

09/16 Seattle, WA El Corazon

09/17 Portland, OR McMenamin’s Lola’s Room

09/24 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour (headline show)

The Eeries on tour with Gerard Way:

10/12 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

10/13 Los Angeles, CA The Troubadour

10/14 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

10/17 Philadelphia, PA Trocadero Theatre

10/19 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

10/20 New York, NY Irving Plaza

10/22 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

10/23 New York, NY Webster Hall