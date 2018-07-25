The Resident

by Kevin Bogle

Former quiet mill town Willimantic will receive a burst of entertainment energy once the new “Shaboo Stage” in Jilson Square opens during the first week of August.

The $820,00 cutting-edge entertainment venue with seating for up to 9,000 guests will open with spectacular artists José Feliciano and Peabo Bryson on Friday, August 3rd. American Led Zeppelin review band Get the Led Out and the Shaboo All-Stars will follow with a concert on Saturday, August 4th.

David Foster, former owner and promoter of the legendary Willimantic Inn said, “We have brought the Hollywood Bowl to Willimantic.”

David and his partner Bruce John collaborated with local Willimantic and Windham County officials to develop the new facility in the heart of town. State and town grants in addition to a $100,000 private donation from the Lester and Phyllis Foster Family Foundation made this project possible.

The iconic Willimantic Inn, which opened in 1971, hosted a wealth of industry-leading artists including; Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, BB King, Miles Davis, Journey, Keith Richards, The Marshall Tucker Band, Dr. John, Chuck Berry, John Lee Hooker, Hound Dog Taylor and many others. The club became so popular during the 70s, Boston After Dark named the inn “New England’s biggest club not in Boston.”

The outdoor stage is part of Willimantic’s revitalization that will also include a new Senior and separate Community Center in this section of town. David added, “People really enjoy concerts but they absolutely love outdoor concerts.”

David has produced more than 3,000 concerts from 1971-82. Foster originally started in the music industry at the age of 14. He and “The Shaboo All Stars” have played at various nationwide venues including a time when the band became “David Foster and the Mohegan Sun All-Stars.” David credits the local casino industry with helping his brand and company grow tremendously over the past twenty years, “I was a working stiff until the casinos came in.”

Shaboo Productions has become New England’s premier entertainment production suppliers. The company provides all regional entertainment facilities with their musical instruments and equipment. When travelling, musicians need to obtain the highest quality instruments and equipment to perform in these facilities and Shaboo Productions fills this need and provides outstanding service. The warehouse includes every type of instrument required including seven grand pianos, drum sets, bass equipment, over 30 types of cowbells and much more. David supplies this equipment every week to local venues including the two casinos.

David has also received many awards including Windham Region’s Philanthropist of the Year, and their Lifetime Achievement Award while also becoming a member of Mohegan Sun’s Hall of Fame.

There’s a great opportunity to see incredible entertainment at this venue.

To obtain tickets for the Friday, Aug. 3 concert at the Shaboo Stage with entertainers Jose’ Feliciano and Peabo Bryson for $30 in advance or to get $150 VIP package and enjoy a sit-down meal under a tent with premium views of the stage along with complimentary beverages, please go online at genhealth.org/concert or at the Willimantic Food Co-op at 91 Valley St. in Willimantic.

Tickets for the Sat. Aug., 4 concert which include the Shaboo All-Stars and the American Led Zeppelin review band: Get the Lead Out are on sale for $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. VIP Package: $150. To buy tickets online go to shabooreunion.com.