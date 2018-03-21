The Resident

by Anna Trusky

On March 6, Dan “the Auction Man” Stanavage presented a poster-sized check and two framed certificates to Valenti Toyota in Westerly. The items were presented on behalf of the National Auctioneers Association (NAA), to thank the good people at Valenti for their contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The funds were gathered between Thanksgiving and Christmas as part of NAA’s annual drive to benefit St. Jude.

“The $11,000 donation was the culmination of contributions from many caring people and car dealerships,” said Dan, who handles the wholesale auto auctions for Valenti as well as auctions for many other local businesses and organizations. “A lot of people gave their hearts and souls to this worthy cause!”

To help raise funds for St. Jude, Dan also auctioned off tools purchased from Lowe’s, donated toys such as die-cast trucks, and watches donated by TC Pawn Shops. “However, many people gave donations without even buying something,” he noted.

Dan pointed out that the NAA raises close to $1 million each year for charitable causes. He is more than happy to help—especially when it comes to St. Jude, a cause that is near and dear to his heart. He was born with a condition known as Legg–Calvé–Perthes disease, a hip disorder that occurs in roughly 5.5 of 100,000 children per year and affects more boys than girls.

“I was in St. Jude briefly and they determined it wasn’t cancer, so I then went to Newington Children’s Hospital,” Dan recalled. “My mother always said leaving me there was the hardest thing she’d ever done. But my parents would not give up on me. I had lots of X-rays and needles and was in traction for years.” Today Perthes disease is easily curable.

“That’s why I help St. Jude,” said Dan. “I know what it’s like to be in a hospital without your parents. I feel for the kids at St. Jude who have it way worse than I did. If I can save one kid’s life, then my life is worth living!”

To get in touch with Dan and find out how you can help, visit www.dantheauctionman.com.