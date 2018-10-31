Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame 14th Annual Induction Ceremony

by Roger Zotti

Place: The Mohegan Sun Casino. Date: October 13, 2018. Occasion: The 14th Annual Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies. Randy Gordon was this year’s Master of Ceremonies. The former chairman of the New York State Athletic Commission from 1988 to 1995, he was also Editor-in-Chief of Ring Magazine and Boxing Illustrated and considers himself “an absolute boxing junkie.” He has been one, he added, “for fifty years and plans at least fifty more.”

One of many guests attending the ceremonies was 1984 Olympic gold medalist and former two-time welterweight champion Mark Breland. Randy spoke at length about Mark’s two championship fights with South Windsor, Connecticut’s Marlon Starling. The first one was in 1987, at Township Auditorium, Columbia South Carolina. Far behind on the official’s scorecards, Marlon, fighting with a broken nose and bleeding from the mouth, came back to stop Mark at 1:22 of the 11th round.

And yes, Connecticut had a world champion! The rematch took place a year later, in 1988, this time in Las Vegas, and the official verdict was a draw. The technically superb Marlon did his best work inside; Mark, using his five inch height advantage, fought best outside.

Retiring in 1990, Marlon compiled a 45-6-1 (27KOS) record. Mark, who won the welterweight champion in 1987, retired in 1997, with a 35-3-1 (25KOS) record. Interestingly, Mark turned to acting after he retired from the ring and made three movies, two of which were directed by the great Spike Lee: 1998’s He Got Game and 1999’s The Summer of Sam. Mark’s first film was in 1983, and he gave a convincing and natural performance as cadet Tom Pearce in The Lords of Discipline, which Franc Roddam directed.

Randy pointed out that in boxing even bitter rivals, after they retire, often become good friends. Some examples: middleweights Tony Zale and Rocky Graziano, heavyweights Joe Louis and Max Schmeling, featherweights Willie Pep and Sandy Saddler, and heavyweights Larry Holmes and Jerry Cooney.

And tonight, Randy added, “There they are: Mark Breland and Marlon Starling—sitting together. Once rivals! Now good friends! Two champions! Two champions forever.” Applause followed.

This year’s inductees were boxers Cocoa Kid and Angel Vasquez, judge Don Trella, and trainers Brian Clark, Bill Gore, and John Harris. Also honored were Jason Conception for Amateur Official of the Year; Peter Harry, Jr., William Hutt Official of the Year; Nephateria Miller, Amateur Boxer of the Year; Anthony Laureano, Professional Boxer of the Year; and the late Roland Roy, George Smith Contributor to Boxing.