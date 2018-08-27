Cirque Eloize: HOTEL At Foxwoods Resort Casino

All thumbs up in the Fox Theater for Cirque Éloize, a magical performance forging new paths in the world of contemporary circus arts. A trailblazer since 1993, Cirque Eloize was the first troupe in North America to bring the circus into theatre venues, introducing its intimate, storytelling shows to North American audiences and beyond.

Cirque Éloize has traveled to over 550 cities giving over 5,500 performances. Cirque Éloize creates its shows from the ground up, crafting them with multidisciplinary artists and blending circus arts with music, dance and technology to tell stories in a whole new way.

Combining breathtaking feats with engaging stories, Cirque Éloize continues to evolve its entertainment offerings while moving forward with the same daring approach to circus techniques and the themes it tackles. 2018 marks the 25th anniversary of Cirque Éloize!

Their new program HOTEL is the story of a place… but it is mainly a place full of stories. This is the place where we mingle with strangers for a moment.

From the Maître d’hôtel, overwhelmed by the events to the mischievous maid, to the devoted handyman and his inseparable dog, Carpette, the hotel’s staff is like each of us, the privileged witnesses to the lives of colorful individuals.



Carried by the voice of the client on the top floor who comments, testifies and tells the story, meet the lovers who still do not know they are meant to be, these improbable travelers and this celebrity who goes out of her way to win her place to the firmament while revealing the depth of her being.

Enter the lobby doors of this grandiose place and discover with us the intricately woven story of these travelers!

Jeannot Painchaud, President and Chief Creative, Officer of Cirque Éloize, fell in love with the circus arts in 1984. A showman at heart with a genuine interest in all art forms, he set out to hit the road and travel the globe.

As a graduate of Montreal’s National Circus School, Jeannot launched his career as an acrobat, juggler and specialist in artistic cycling for a variety of troupes. In 1993, he co-founded Cirque Éloize and performed in the company’s shows until leaving the stage in 1998 to devote himself to developing the company. During these first few years, Jeannot literally juggled all of the roles within the company. In addition to performing, he was in charge of booking the shows, hiring resources, negotiating contracts, as well as driving the touring truck! Today, as the President and Chief of Creation of Cirque Éloize, he is the mind behind the creative process of each creation.



Jeannot prides himself on bringing together creators from various backgrounds and incorporating different art forms into the acrobatic acts.

In 2009, Jeannot directed iD, a stunning creation that brought together the world of urban dance and the circus arts. In 2012, together with Dave St-Pierre, he directed Cirkopolis, the company’s tenth creation, which after a performance in New York in 2014 won the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience. From May 2009 to May 2013, Jeannot chaired the board of En Piste, the national circus arts network. He has also received the bronze medal at the Festival Mondial du Cirque de Demain, the prestigious Samuel de Champlain Award, the UCDA Krider Prize for Creativity. He became Chevalier of the «Ordre National du Québec» in 2017 and Companion of the «Arts et des lettres du Québec» in 2018.

“I got into the circus because I used to dream of travelling the entire globe. It’s the most accessible, most beautiful way that I’ve found to do it.”