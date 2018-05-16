The Resident

by Anna Trusky

When Christopher McFarland was a kid, he regarded the Coast Guard Academy in New London with awe—and never could have imagined that one day he’d be an alumnus of the venerable institution.

“It’s still surreal to me that I am graduating from the Officer Candidate Program,” said Christopher, who earns the rank of Ensign on May 17 after an intensive 17-week training program. “Growing up in Mystic, I always looked at the Academy as something prestigious I could never get into. Now I am 32, a married father of two, and a Coast Guard Officer. It’s pretty sweet!”

The Coast Guard is a natural place for Christopher, who has loved boats and the water all his life. “I had a small boat before I had a bicycle,” he said. His first professional maritime job was as a deck hand on a cruise ship.



“I left Mystic to work in Alaska on small cruise ships called Cruise West. We pulled into Juneau weekly, and as I worked on the ship I’d see the crew at the nearby Coast Guard station doing search-and-rescue, saving lives every day. I was really drawn to that, so while I was on vacation I went to San Diego and signed up with the Coast Guard,” Christopher recalled.

He became a Bosun Mate in 2007 and did eight years of active duty, transitioning into the reserves when his son was born. “Then the Coast Guard was seeking volunteers to work on Belle Isle in the Detroit River, so in 2015 I went up there. In one year I conducted more search-and-rescue operations then I had in the previous 10 or 11 years! Going to Detroit and working with that case load really invigorated me!” Christopher said. He rejoined the Coast Guard full time.

Christopher’s first duty assignment will be in Portland, Oregon, on the Marine Safety Unit as a marine inspector.

“I can’t believe how this all worked out. It seems like just yesterday family and friends were telling me I should join the Coast Guard,” Christopher said. “There are people coming to graduation who helped point me in the right direction. Working on the water changed my life!”