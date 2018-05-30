The Resident

by Alvida Veit

On April 22, Catherine J. Fellows was honored at Central Connecticut State University when the Dance Education Center was dedicated in Catherine’s name. The tribute and dedication followed this year’s spring dance concert, “Soul Shine.”

With Catherine as the artistic director, choreographer and performer, “Soul Shine” was a tribute to Gregory LeNoir Allman and Claude “Butch” Trucks. This was very meaningful to her, as she had a long personal relationship with both of these musicians and her husband, Jaimoe Johnson is one of the founding members of The Allman Brothers Band. Their daughter, Cajai Fellows Johnson, who is now a professional dancer, was one of the performing guest artists.

Dancing alongside the professionals, the CCSU Dancers and guests put on an impressive performance. Because of Catherine’s passion about her work and her students’ success, there is no doubt that dance will be in their future careers.

Following the performance, students, parents, colleagues, friends and family gathered for a social in front of the Dance Education Center, where entertainment was provided by Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band. After the ribbon cutting and unveiling of Catherine’s name above the door, guests were led inside for a tribute to her from several speakers and the dedication of the building by CCSU president, Dr. Zulma Toro.

Dr. Toro was proud to dedicate this building in Professor Fellows’ name and stated how worthy she is to receive this honor for her many years of hard work and dedication to her students, faculty and the University. Because of her determination, development and guidance, the CT Dance Teacher Certification, CT Dance Cross Endorsement and Dance Education Major are offered at CCSU.

Catherine talked about her mother encouraging her to follow her passion and to give it her all. She talked about her father, a Stonington commercial fisherman, who taught her about perseverance, which was needed to succeed. Catherine’s motto is “Don’t ever give up!”

Catherine grew up in Stonington Borough and Lord’s Point and graduated from Stonington High School. She enrolled at Central Connecticut State as an education major. After graduating, she went on to earn her master’s degree in Education from Boston University and 6th year Certificate, Dance in Education from CCSU. Catherine began her career at CCSU in 1976. She is now a full professor and Director of the Dance Program.

Catherine’s career has taken her all over the world, performing and teaching, as well as having choreographed many modern ballets. The Artist in Residence program, which she established, brings world class choreographers and companies to the campus. Professor Fellows is dedicated to providing all students K-12 with an opportunity to be educated through the art of dance by insuring that Connecticut public and private schools employ certified dance educators.

After seeing the performance and being present for this dedication and tribute to Catherine, I can only say, BRAVA!