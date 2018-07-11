The Resident

by Donna Maxwell

Cardinal Honda, the locally-owned car dealership, 531 Route 12, Groton, recently hosted a Breakfast “Business Before Hours” for the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce. Business Before Hours is held on the first Thursday of each month from 8 am – 9 am.

Kim Cardinal, Vice President, Cardinal Honda, hosted the monthly morning event. Kim’s dad, the iconic Stan Cardinal, President, Cardinal Honda, gave a demo featuring a new Honda Clarity. “The plug-in hybrid electric vehicle drives a 387 total range,” said Stan. “The battery alone gives 47 miles.”

“There is a $7,500 federal tax credit, as well as $2,000 cash back from the State of Connecticut upon purchasing the plug-in hybrid Honda Clarity,” said Kim.

Kevin Tobey, the Pre-Owned Vehicle Manager, served as the Master of Ceremonies. He said, “For every demo ride that a chamber member takes with the new hybrid Honda Clarity, Cardinal Honda will make a donation to the Mystic Chamber of Commerce.” A Honda Clarity was purchased at the Breakfast Event!

A few months ago, the Groton Business Association merged with the Mystic Chamber of Commerce. This is a great opportunity for business leaders, owners, and neighbors alike to meet and greet and promote any new business venture or existing one.

For the Business Before Hours no RSVP is required and it is free admission. This networking event is hosted by the Chamber member businesses throughout the year.

Paige Bronk, the Economic and Community Development Manager for the Town of Groton, said, “I am excited to share the roll-out of the new website and brochure Explore More Groton. Groton is a growing New England community that is nestled between the Thames and Mystic Rivers. It is located 49 miles from Hartford, s55 miles from Providence, RI, 116 miles from Boston and 130 miles from NYC. All major cities are accessible by I-95 and by Amtrak.”

The marriage between two Chambers will benefit both families. The idea of the merger is to build membership in the chamber and promote new businesses, as well as, patronizing the existing ones. The attendance has already grown from a year ago, 90 were in attendance, and at a recent gathering over 150 people showed up. So, word travels fast and the residents/business owners in Groton want to keep the money in the family. By pulling resources it is a win-win situation.

The Chamber and the Business Association want to piggy-back and hosts more “family friendly” events such as the annual Fall Festival held in October. The plans are in the making. You can check out the Chamber website at www.mysticchamber.org